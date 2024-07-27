Construction worker critically injured in explosion, fire in Ravenswood

A construction worker was seriously injured in an explosion in Ravenswood Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a fire and small explosion broke out in the basement of a building in the 1600 block of West Winona Street at 11:30 a.m.

Construction workers were on the job when it happened. One adult male worker was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Four people were displaced. The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.