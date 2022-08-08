Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora.

Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.

Gonzalez was charged with 11 felonies including first degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed violence, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, prosecutors said.

Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26. (Kane County State's Attorney)

A Kane County judge set his bond at $5 million and must pay 10 percent, or $500,000, to apply for release, the state’s attorney’s office said.

His next court date was scheduled for Aug 12.