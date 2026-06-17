Cook County awards $5M to violence prevention groups, $15M more coming in July

The Brief Cook County is awarding $5 million to nine organizations for community violence intervention work. A new $15 million funding round opens for applications July 1. Gun homicides in the county fell from a high of 1,007 in 2021 to 448 last year, according to preliminary data from the medical examiner’s office.



Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Wednesday that the county is awarding $5 million to nine community organizations for violence intervention work, with another $15 million in new funding opening for applications July 1.

The announcement comes during Gun Violence Awareness Month, as the county reports a steep drop in gun violence over the past several years.

Preliminary data from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office shows gun homicides fell more than 30% in 2025. They’ve dropped more than 50% since 2021, when the county recorded a high of 1,007. Last year, the county recorded 448.

How the money breaks down

Preckwinkle made the announcement at a news conference at St. Sabina Church.

"Community violence intervention works; it works because it’s community-led," Preckwinkle said. "This work is difficult, relationship-based and often happens out of public view, but it saves lives."

The $5 million is going to New Eclipse Community Alliance, New Life Centers, OAI, Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, Rincon Family Services, Second Chance Initiative, UCAN, Lost Boyz and Unstacked, according to Juandalynn Johnson, grants management director for the Cook County Justice Advisory Council.

Preckwinkle said the new investments build on $110 million Cook County has directed toward violence prevention efforts over the last four years.

What the funding supports

Johnson said the initiative is grounded in three areas: street outreach and intervention, case management, and victim services.

"They are connecting with young people and building trust," Johnson said. "They are meeting people where they are and connecting them to services and support, from getting IDs to trauma-informed counseling and job training."

Who isn’t on the list

Among those at the announcement was Pam Bosley, deputy director of St. Sabina’s Violence Prevention Center. Her son, Terrell, was shot and killed on church grounds in 2006. His case remains unsolved.

Bosley’s program is not among the nine organizations receiving funding in this round.

How to apply

Organizations can apply for the new $15 million starting July 1. A virtual information session is scheduled for June 25. More information is available at CookCountyIL.gov/JACGrants.