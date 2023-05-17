Cook County Board opens application process for filling Brandon Johnson's vacant seat

The Cook County Board has announced the application process to fill Brandon Johnson's vacated First District seat.

A 10-person committee of representatives elected from the district will select the replacement.

Each representative's vote is weighted according to how many votes Johnson received from their respective areas in the 2022 general election.

The committee will be chaired by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, who represents the area.

Anyone interested in the Cook County Board position can apply by sending a resume and cover letter via email to firstdistrictvacancy@gmail.com.

Resumes will be accepted through May 31.

The appointed commissioner will serve until a special election next year.