Cook County Circuit Court to no longer livestream proceedings

The Cook County Circuit Court announced starting July 17 court proceedings will no longer be live-streamed.

It's a practice that first started during the pandemic.

The National Health Emergency and the Illinois Public Health Emergency were terminated in May 2023.

Court officials say live-streaming creates a permanent electronic record of those proceedings, which can sometimes negatively impact the lives of those whose cases may have been dropped and ultimately were not convicted.

The Chief Judge's Office says the advantages are now outweighed by its disadvantages.