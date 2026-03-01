Cook County court warns of QR code parking ticket scam

The Brief Cook County Circuit Court officials warn a fraudulent "Illinois Circuit Court – Hearing Notice" is circulating, falsely claiming recipients owe unpaid parking tickets. The scam directs people to scan a QR code for payment and threatens court action, but officials say the court does not send notices or request payments that way. Residents should not scan the code or share personal information, and should report the notice to law enforcement and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.



If you receive a notice claiming to be from the Cook County Circuit Court that instructs you to scan a QR code and submit payment for unpaid parking tickets, officials say it is a scam.

What we know:

The Circuit Court of Cook County issued a warning Sunday about a fake document titled "Illinois Circuit Court – Hearing Notice" circulating among residents.

According to officials, the notice falsely claims recipients must pay unpaid parking tickets.

"This document is not legitimate and was not issued by the Circuit Court of Cook County," officials said.

The notice instructs recipients to scan a QR code to make a payment and threatens court action if there is no response.

Court officials said the circuit court does not send hearing notices in that format, does not request payment through QR codes and does not threaten arrest or credit reporting for unpaid parking violations.

What you can do:

If you receive one of these notices, officials urge you to:

Not scan the QR code.

Not submit payment through links or QR codes included in unsolicited messages.

Not provide personal or financial information in response to the notice.

Officials said court information and payment options are only available through the Circuit Court of Cook County’s official website or by contacting the Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Anyone who receives one of the fraudulent notices is urged to report it to local law enforcement and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.