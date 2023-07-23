Motorcyclist killed in Cook County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Rolling Meadows Saturday afternoon.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on eastbound I-90 around 5:20 p.m.

The crash occurred at milepost 68.5 near Route 53.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.