Cook County duo arrested an hour after Chicago carjacking, police say

The Brief Two suburban men were arrested an hour after a carjacking in Chicago. Police said the suspects were taken into custody on I-57 in Matteson. Both face felony vehicular hijacking charges and are due in court Friday.



A pair of suburban men face felony charges after police say they stole a car from a man in the city and were caught about an hour later on a Chicago-area highway.

What we know:

Chicago police identified the suspects as 24-year-old Macharion Autry Moore, of Park Forest, and 25-year-old Davion Riggins, of Chicago Heights.

Macharion Autry Moore and Davion Riggins | CPD

Investigators said the men took a vehicle by force from a 32-year-old man in the 4800 block of South Cornell Ave. Wednesday on Chicago's South Side. Members of the Robbery Task Force tracked the suspects to Interstate 57 in south suburban Matteson, where they were arrested at 5:55 p.m., about an hour after the carjacking.

What we don't know:

Police did not share information about how the suspects were identified.

What's next:

Both men were charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking. They're scheduled for a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.