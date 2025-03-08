Cook County felon back in custody after fleeing, tampering with GPS tracking device: sheriff
CHICAGO - A Cook County felon is back in custody and facing new charges after fleeing his home and tampering with his electronic monitoring device, authorities said Friday.
Cook County Felon Re-Arrested
What we know:
Jerome Wade, 37, was arrested following an outstanding warrant issued March 24 for violating his electronic monitoring terms.
Pictured is Jerome Wade, 37. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )
He removed his GPS tracking device and fled his residence, prompting the Cook County Sheriff's Office to declare him a fugitive.
Investigators later received a tip about Wade’s location in Chicago, where he was apprehended.
What's next:
In addition to burglary charges from an unrelated incident, Wade now faces felony charges of escape and violation of electronic monitoring.
He is currently being held at the Cook County Jail.