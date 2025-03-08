Cook County felon back in custody after fleeing, tampering with GPS tracking device: sheriff

The Brief Jerome Wade, 37, was re-arrested after violating his electronic monitoring terms by fleeing his home and tampering with his GPS device. Authorities received a tip that led to his capture in Chicago, where he was taken back into custody. Wade faces felony charges of escape, violation of electronic monitoring, and additional burglary charges, and is being held at the Cook County Jail.



A Cook County felon is back in custody and facing new charges after fleeing his home and tampering with his electronic monitoring device, authorities said Friday.

Cook County Felon Re-Arrested

What we know:

Jerome Wade, 37, was arrested following an outstanding warrant issued March 24 for violating his electronic monitoring terms.

Pictured is Jerome Wade, 37. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

He removed his GPS tracking device and fled his residence, prompting the Cook County Sheriff's Office to declare him a fugitive.

Investigators later received a tip about Wade’s location in Chicago, where he was apprehended.

What's next:

In addition to burglary charges from an unrelated incident, Wade now faces felony charges of escape and violation of electronic monitoring.

He is currently being held at the Cook County Jail.