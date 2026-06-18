Cook County crime: 3 arrested in separate cases; stolen merchandise worth $300K recovered

The Brief A Chicago Heights man was charged with robbery after a teenager had two necklaces stolen in the South Loop. Two separate traffic stops led to felony gun charges against a Mississippi man and a University Park man. Investigators recovered more than $300,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from a Hoffman Estates warehouse.



The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced three arrests and the recovery of more than $300,000 in stolen merchandise in separate incidents earlier this month.

South Loop robbery arrest

What we know:

A Chicago Heights man was charged after allegedly stealing two necklaces from a teenager in Chicago's South Loop.

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on June 9 in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue. Sheriff's police said the teen was walking with his girlfriend when a group of men started making comments to her.

Authorities said one of the men grabbed the teen by the neck, took the necklaces he was wearing and handed them to someone else in the group.

Officers found a man nearby who matched the description of the robber that sheriff's police identified as 31-year-old Keith Crist.

Keith Crist

Witnesses later confirmed Crist as the person who took the jewelry, according to the sheriff's office. He was charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting arrest.

Crist was ordered held in the Cook County Jail after a June 10 court hearing.

Chicago Heights traffic stop leads to gun charges

In a separate case, a Mississippi man was arrested after two loaded guns were recovered during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights.

Sheriff's police stopped an SUV with Mississippi license plates around 3:40 p.m. on June 9 in the 500 block of East Lincoln Highway because of expired tags.

As officers walked up to the vehicle, they reported seeing a gun in plain view and later learned a second firearm was also inside.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Cody Shamblin, did not have a valid FOID card, authorities said.

Cody Shamblin

During a search of the SUV before it was towed, officers also recovered 11 boxes of contraband cigarettes.

Shamblin was charged with felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of contraband cigarettes, along with a citation for expired registration.

He was released from custody following a June 10 court appearance in Markham.

Stolen gun recovered in Harvey traffic stop

An 18-year-old University Park man was charged after sheriff's police recovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Harvey.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers stopped a Nissan Altima around 10:40 p.m. on June 10 in the 15000 block of Dixie Highway because of expired license plates.

During the stop, officers saw a gun in plain view inside the vehicle. They determined it belonged to Kendle Cobb and had been reported stolen from Matteson.

Kendle Cobb

Authorities said Cobb did not possess a FOID card or concealed carry license. He was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of ammunition without a FOID.

Cobb was released from custody after a June 11 court appearance in Bridgeview.

$300K in stolen merchandise recovered

Sheriff’s Police said they received information on June 10 from a logistics security company about a stolen shipment of speakers that might be stored at a warehouse in the 2100 block of Stonington Avenue in Hoffman Estates.

When officers arrived, they located 30 JBL PartyBox 330 speakers.

After gathering more information about other stolen merchandise, officers returned later that day with a search warrant.

Sheriff's police said the search led to the recovery of more than $300,000 worth of merchandise, including air fryers, cameras and vacuum cleaners.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stolen merchandise recovered at Hoffman Estates warehouse.

Authorities believe the items may be connected to cargo and retail thefts across the region.

What's next:

Sheriff's police said they are working to identify the rightful owners of the recovered merchandise and the people responsible for the thefts.