Truck flips on I-290 in Cook County, snarling traffic; injuries reported

The Brief A box truck rolled onto its side in a crash on westbound I-290 near 25th Avenue. All lanes were closed for about 50 minutes during the early morning hours. Injuries were reported, and people were taken to local hospitals.



A truck flipped onto its side during a multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs early Friday, temporarily shutting down traffic and hospitalizing some.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 5:11 a.m. on westbound I-290 near 25th Avenue in Bellwood, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash that involved a box truck rolling onto its side.

All westbound lanes were closed by about 5:22 a.m. as crews worked at the scene, and traffic was diverted off the expressway at 25th Avenue. The right lane reopened at around 6:11 a.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash, and state police said people were transported to local hospitals.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many people were hurt and how serious the injuries were, as well as the cause of the crash.

There is also no timeline for when all the lanes will reopen.