Cook County man arrested at Markham Courthouse for allegedly robbing delivery driver last month

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  February 11, 2025 6:41pm CST
Markham
    • Robert Wilson, 36, of Homewood, was arrested and charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing a delivery driver at knifepoint on Jan. 7.
    • Wilson was taken into custody at the Markham Courthouse and is awaiting transfer to the Cook County Courthouse.

MARKHAM, Ill. - A Cook County man was arrested this week for allegedly robbing a delivery driver at knifepoint last month. 

Robert Wilson, 36, of Homewood, has been charged with armed robbery.

The backstory:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Raleigh Road, when Wilson allegedly threatened a delivery driver with a knife and stole a package.

Police arrested Wilson at the Markham Courthouse on Tuesday. 

He is being held in custody pending his transfer to the Cook County Courthouse on Wednesday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Glenview Police Department. 

