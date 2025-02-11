Cook County man arrested at Markham Courthouse for allegedly robbing delivery driver last month
MARKHAM, Ill. - A Cook County man was arrested this week for allegedly robbing a delivery driver at knifepoint last month.
Robert Wilson, 36, of Homewood, has been charged with armed robbery.
The backstory:
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Raleigh Road, when Wilson allegedly threatened a delivery driver with a knife and stole a package.
Police arrested Wilson at the Markham Courthouse on Tuesday.
He is being held in custody pending his transfer to the Cook County Courthouse on Wednesday.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Glenview Police Department.