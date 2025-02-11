Cook County man arrested at Markham Courthouse for allegedly robbing delivery driver last month

article

The Brief Robert Wilson, 36, of Homewood, was arrested and charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing a delivery driver at knifepoint on Jan. 7. Wilson was taken into custody at the Markham Courthouse and is awaiting transfer to the Cook County Courthouse.



Robert Wilson, 36, of Homewood, has been charged with armed robbery.

The backstory:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Raleigh Road, when Wilson allegedly threatened a delivery driver with a knife and stole a package.

Police arrested Wilson at the Markham Courthouse on Tuesday.

He is being held in custody pending his transfer to the Cook County Courthouse on Wednesday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.