Cook County man tried to smother wife with pillow, police say

The Brief A Buffalo Grove man was charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to smother his wife with a pillow during an attack in their home on Aug. 20. The woman escaped into the street, where a lawncare worker helped shield her until officers arrived and arrested 34-year-old Cody Romano. He remains in custody and is due back in court Sept. 23 for a pre-trial detention hearing.



A man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to smother his wife to death last month in suburban Buffalo Grove.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 20 when Buffalo Grove police responded to a report of a woman being attacked in the street in the 200 block of Forest Place.

Cody Romano, 34, allegedly attacked his wife in their home, broke her cellphone and tried to suffocate her with a pillow "while asserting he was going to kill her," according to police.

His wife was able to break free and ran onto the street where she found a lawncare worker who shielded her from Romano, who was trying to drag her back inside, police said. Romano then fled the scene after a short struggle.

Romano later returned to the scene where he was taken into custody. Romano was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for a medical episode, police said.

Romano was released from the hospital on Aug. 28 and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a domestic battery.

What's next:

Romano appeared in court on Aug. 29 and remains in custody ahead of a pre-trial detention hearing which is set for Sept. 23.