Cook County man charged after shooting pregnant wife, killing unborn child: police

A Des Plaines man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his pregnant wife resulting in the death of her unborn baby on Monday.

Amal Reji, 30, has been charged with two felony counts including attempted murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

Reji allegedly told police that he and his wife were in their home in the 1200 block of South Leslie Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they began arguing over finances. Because other family members were inside the home, the couple left the residence in their silver Honda Odyssey where they continued arguing while driving east on Algonguin Road.

As they approached the intersection at Mr. Prospect Road, Reji allegedly pulled out a Glock handgun and shot 30-year-old Meera Abraham several times while she sat in the back of the vehicle. Reji then drove to the parking lot of St. Zachary Church, located at 567 West Algonquin Road, where he asked a bystander to call 911.

Amal Reji, 30. (Des Plaines police)

After telling police the gun was inside the Honda, officers located Abraham in the rear cargo area of the vehicle with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where her unborn child of 14 weeks was pronounced dead. Abraham remains in intensive care, police said.

Reji was taken into custody and transported to the Des Plaines Police Department, where he awaits a bond hearing.