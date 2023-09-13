Cook County man sentenced for dealing crack cocaine out of house, pointing gun at customer during dispute

article

A Cook County man has been sentenced to federal prison for dealing crack cocaine from his residence as well as possessing a loaded handgun.

Larry Dennis, 39, of Markham, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal drug charge.

According to prosecutors, Dennis conducted a drug-dealing operation from his residence in Markham. When a customer would arrive outside the home, he would approach the customer or their vehicle to deliver baggies of narcotics in exchange for cash.

In December 2020, Dennis pointed a gun at a man during a drug-debt dispute in the driveway of his home, prosecutors said.

In January 2021, law enforcement conducted a court-authorized search of Dennis' residence and located cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging materials and a loaded handgun. Dennis was previously convicted of multiple state felonies including firearm offenses and was not allowed to possess a gun.

On Monday, a judge imposed a six-and-a-half-year sentence for Dennis.