Cook County man shot vehicle during road rage incident on I-94: police
CHICAGO - A Blue Island man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 94 last week.
Gabriel Lopez, 18, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
At about 12:50 a.m. on April 7, Illinois State Police troopers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on I-94 southbound at 95th Street.
Police said a victim's vehicle was shot by the sole occupant and driver of a gray Jeep during a road rage incident.
The offending vehicle was later located in Chicago and Lopez was identified as the suspect in the shooting.
A search warrant for his residence was obtained.
On Wednesday, Lopez turned himself in, and he was charged accordingly.
Bond was set at $100,000.