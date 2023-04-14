Cook County man shot vehicle during road rage incident on I-94: police

article

A Blue Island man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 94 last week.

Gabriel Lopez, 18, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 12:50 a.m. on April 7, Illinois State Police troopers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on I-94 southbound at 95th Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said a victim's vehicle was shot by the sole occupant and driver of a gray Jeep during a road rage incident.

The offending vehicle was later located in Chicago and Lopez was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

A search warrant for his residence was obtained.

On Wednesday, Lopez turned himself in, and he was charged accordingly.

Bond was set at $100,000.