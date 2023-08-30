Cook County man steals thousands from tobacco store, leads police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A Cook County man has been charged after he allegedly stole more than $8,500 in merchandise from a west suburban Villa Park tobacco store and led police on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

Michael Soria, 34, of Blue Island, appeared in bond court on Wednesday where a judge set his bail at $25,000. Soria faces three felony counts including burglary, possession of burglary tools and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

About 4:30 a.m., Villa Park police responded to a burglary at Roosevelt Tobacco, located at 133 West Roosevelt Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a shattered front window and saw Soria leaving the business with a bag full of merchandise. When officers shined a spotlight on him, Soria dropped the bag and ran to a nearby minivan.

Michael Soria (DuPage County states attorneys office)

After fleeing the business in the van, prosecutors said Soria led police on a high-speed chase, which reached speeds of about 80 mph on Roosevelt Road, prosecutors said.

Soria ran across I-290 on foot after his minivan hit spike strips placed by officers on Roosevelt Road. He was taken into custody later that same morning as he was walking near his home around 10:42 a.m., the statement said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When officers searched the van, they discovered 53 cartons of cigarettes that were allegedly taken from the tobacco store, and tools used to burglarize the business, including black gloves, a hammer, a pry bar, a drill, and a large breaker bar, according to prosecutors.

"It is alleged that Mr. Soria not only stole more than $8,500 from a local business, but he then led police on a high-speed chase, putting innocent motorists at risk, in an effort to avoid apprehension and responsibility for his actions," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"Law enforcement in DuPage County however, is extremely well-trained and even though Mr. Soria allegedly ran across I-290 on foot to avoid immediate arrest, officers took him into custody just six hours later without putting their lives or the lives of innocent motorists at risk by engaging in a foot pursuit across a busy expressway."

Soria is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 27 for arraignment.