Cook County man suspected of Macy's theft hopped semi-truck in attempt to escape: prosecutors

A Cook County man, who was out on bond for allegedly stealing from the Oak Brook Neiman Marcus store, now faces charges for stealing merchandise from Macy's on Wednesday.

Myles Dabney, 25, of Maywood, was out on a $5,000 bond after he was arrested earlier this summer on retail theft charges, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Dabney appeared in court Thursday facing new retail theft charges for allegedly stealing $456 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook Mall. This time his bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply, the statement said.

Prosecutors say Dabney entered the store wearing a backpack around 3:30 p.m. and went into a fitting room with various items of clothing. Several minutes later, Dabney left the store without purchasing anything and was met by Oak Brook police officers who attempted to stop him.

Myles Dabney (DuPage County States Attorney)

Dabney allegedly fled on foot through traffic on Route 83 and jumped onto the back of a semi truck, but officers were able to pull him off and take him into custody. During the pursuit, Dabney allegedly removed his hoodie, shirt and backpack, which prosecutors said held nine items of clothing taken from Macy's.

"The Oak Brook Police Department continues their outstanding work in apprehending anyone who thinks they can outsmart or outrun the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Because of their pro-active efforts, my office has filed charges against four individuals this week, two of whom are juveniles, for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Mall."

Dabney is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 2.