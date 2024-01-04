Opioid overdose deaths remain steady in Cook County, fentanyl dominates

Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County appear to have held steady last year, with over 90 percent of those deaths involving fentanyl.

The Cook County Chief Medical Examiner says this trend is reflective of a nationwide pattern. Fentanyl, a potent opioid more lethal than heroin, was implicated in the majority of opioid-related deaths in the county.

In 2022, fatalities linked to fentanyl in Cook County spanned across residents from 8 months to 80 years old. A new law mandates that all Illinois high schools offer health courses educating students about the dangers of fentanyl and fentanyl contamination.

As per the CDC, it is estimated that one American dies from a drug overdose every five minutes.