Cook County passes resolution recognizing Transgender Awareness Week, Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed Commissioner Kevin Morrison's resolution Thursday that honors and recognizes Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender Awareness Week (Nov. 13 - 19) is intended to raise the visibility of transgender people and address issues facing members of the community, Cook County officials said.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (Nov. 20) honors the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence and bigotry.

"Transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people face extreme institutional discrimination and violence," said Commissioner Morrison, the first openly LGBTQ Cook County commissioner. "At a time when legislators across the country are actively attacking transgender people and youth, Cook County remains committed to celebrating and protecting the transgender community, uplifting transgender voices, and remembering those who tragically and senselessly lost their lives in acts of hate and violence."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

According to Cook County officials, there have been four known fatal shootings of transgender people in Cook County this year. Additionally, 44 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been violently killed or fatally shot across the country this year.

The individuals who have lost their lives in Cook County include:

Tyianna Alexander, also known as Davarea Alexander, a 28-year-old Black transgender woman who was fatally shot on Jan. 6, 2021 in Chicago

Tiara Banks, a 24-year-old Black transgender woman who was fatally shot on April 21 in Chicago

Disaya Monaee, a 32-year-old Black transgender woman who was fatally shot on Sept. 6 in Dolton

Briana Hamilton, a 25-year-old Black transgender woman who was fatally shot on Sept. 17 in Chicago

"Brave Space Alliance applauds the leadership of Commissioner Kevin Morrison and the Cook County Board of Commissioners for continuing to work to make Cook County one of the most affirming places in the country for trans individuals to live, work, and thrive," said Stephanie Skora, Brave Space Alliance associate executive director. "We are proud to continue working with our partners in Cook County to mitigate the violence, discrimination, and hatred that our community unfortunately continues to face on a daily basis, and give our community the tools that we need to lead our lives with dignity, and with the goal of liberation always at the forefront of our minds, and our work."

Advertisement

The Cook County Board also passed Commissioner Morrison's Gender Inclusive Documents and Forms Ordinance in June, which requires Cook County to include gender inclusive options on its documents and forms.