Protesters call out University of Chicago for tactics used to take down encampments: 'Afraid and hateful'

Protesters called out the University of Chicago for the tactics used to take down the pro-Palestinian encampments this week.

The university has been grappling with the encampments for over a week and cleared them out two days ago.

Activists voiced their concerns Thursday morning, alleging that the university employed deceitful tactics against them, particularly during the recent dismantling of the encampment.

Negotiations between the university and protesters have been ongoing since the encampments began.

MORE: University of Chicago police clear protest encampment

"I want to be very clear, the university administration is populated by cowards who are both afraid and hateful towards our students," one protester said.

"The University of Chicago is an actor in the world. It's an institution with a $10 billion endowment that it has used and continues to use to further material ends, many of which are extremely harmful, some of which are outright evil," another protester said.

The university president cites escalating safety concerns on campus. Despite the pushback, activists vow to persist in their efforts.