University of Chicago police begin to clear protest encampment

University of Chicago police began clearing an encampment of pro-Palestine demonstrators Tuesday morning on the school's Hyde Park campus.

Student protesters linked arms in a standoff with U of C police dressed in riot gear around 4:45 a.m. near Ellis Avenue outside the encampment, which was installed on the main quad over a week ago.

Campus administrators warned them Friday to leave the area or face removal. Police in riot gear blocked access to the Quad on Tuesday as law enforcement dismantled the encampment.

University of Chicago assistant professor Eman Abdelhadi said on X that police came in the middle of the night to tear down the tents and signs. Leaflets were given to students, demanding they leave the encampment or face arrest for criminal trespass.

"[Police] made us think they were going to raid us at 3 a.m. and they had everyone prepared to withstand being violently raided because we didn't know what we were going to get," one protester said. "So we prepared everyone, and then they left, and they made us think that they had gone away and then at about 4 a.m., they silently crept up on us with riot gear out of f****** nowhere."

Cook County Sheriff's officers were also seen at the encampment. There have been no reported injuries or arrests.

On Friday, University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos shared a statement saying, "the encampment cannot continue" because it has disrupted the campus and "violations of policies have only increased."

"Our students have issued a torrent of reports of disrupted classroom learning," said Alivisatos. "What started as a modest encampment has grown each day. Fewer police are providing safety patrols in the neighborhoods because they are obliged to be present for the growing 24-hour unauthorized protest. Left to itself, there is no end in sight, and the disruptions will continue to mount. The encampment protesters have flouted our policies rather than working within them."

Tensions rose over the weekend between pro-Palestinian supporters and counter-protesters, who have now displayed Israeli flags on the quad. Some physical and verbal confrontations unfolded, but things remained peaceful Monday.

Faculty for Justice in Palestine – a collective of professors and staff members who are standing in solidarity with protesters – asked the university to resume discussions with student organizers on Monday.

"We support the protesters’ central demands that the university divest its endowment, and that it suspends its formal cooperation with Israeli institutions," said Anton Ford, associate professor, University of Chicago.

They also urged administrators to refrain from using police to intervene in demonstrations or to dismantle the encampment.

"The use of police force in these circumstances does not serve to protect but rather to intimidate and silence," said Allyson Nadia Field, associate professor, University of Chicago.