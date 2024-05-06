University of Chicago faculty voice support for Pro-Palestine student encampments

Talks broke off Sunday between protesters and the University of Chicago administration.

On Monday, a faculty group urged the university to refrain from using police to intervene.

The group, Faculty for Justice in Palestine, said they stand with student protesters and their demands that the university cut ties with Israel. The faculty said they are willing to be arrested, should it come to that.

University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos shared a statement saying "the encampment cannot continue" because it has disrupted the campus and "violations of policies have only increased."

There were physical and verbal confrontations over the past week, but faculty members said it has been mostly peaceful and the university should be protecting its students.

"No matter, if the university brings police against our students, we will be there," said Eman Abdelhadi, assistant professor of Comparative Human Development.

Faculty members said students are learning through the experience. But they’re concerned students will be disciplined for participating.