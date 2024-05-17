Chicago man arrested less than an hour after allegedly robbing business at gunpoint

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint in the Fulton River District.

Dillon Tate, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated robbery with a firearm.

On Thursday morning, Tate allegedly displayed a firearm and took property from inside a business in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, police said.

Less than an hour later, police arrested Tate in the 600 block of West Hubbard Street.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

Tate's detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.