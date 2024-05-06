15-year-old boy shot multiple times inside Chicago restaurant: police

A 15-year-old boy was shot inside an Archer Heights restaurant Monday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., the teen was inside a restaurant in the 4200 block of West 47th Street when an unknown male offender approached him, police said.

The offender produced a firearm and fired shots at the boy, striking him in the stomach, back and left arm.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.