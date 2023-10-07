Cook County property owners given fake letters ordering them to surrender homes for migrant housing

article

Riverside police are searching for a person who has distributed letters directing residents to vacate their homes.

Several residents in the Cook County suburb have reported seeing a male suspect giving out letters claiming to be from Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The letter tells the property owner that their home has been selected to be taken over by the government as a part of the 2023 Homeless Housing Directive.

They are told they must surrender their home so it can be used to house homeless immigrant or refugee families.

Riverside police are advising homeowners that the letter titled "Notice of Official Directive to Surrender Property" is a false document.

These letters were not issued by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce or the governor's office.

If you receive this letter or one similar, call the police. Officials remind residents not to share any personal information to unknown people at their door.

Residents are asked to contact Riverside police at 708-447-9191 with any information about this scam.