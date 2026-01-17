Cook County Sheriff’s Office seeks volunteers for search and rescue team

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to join its Search, Rescue and Recovery Team. The team includes Sheriff’s Office staff and trained civilians, with needs ranging from ground searches and drone operations to medical support and logistics. Interested volunteers can find more information and apply at cookcountysheriffil.gov.



The Cook County Sheriff's Office is looking for members of the public to join their Volunteer Search and Rescue Team.

What we know:

On their Facebook page, the Cook County Sheriff's Office posted about looking for people to join their Volunteer, Search, Rescue and Recovery Team.

According to officials, the team is made up of Sheriff's Office staff and trained citizens from across Illinois and the surrounding areas.

The office is specifically looking for individuals with basic survival and navigation skills, hazmat training, strong verbal and communication skills, experience operating a drone, those who own or have experience working with trained search and rescue dogs, people who have knowledge of tracking and search patterns, are in good physical condition, and are mentally tough under pressure.

The office is looking for people to fill roles in ground searches, base camp support, communications, logistics and transportation, and first aid and medical support.

For more information and to volunteer, visit cookcountysheriffil.gov.