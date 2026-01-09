Cook County Sheriff’s seek help finding missing man from Stickney Township

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Michael Quinn, 73, who was reported missing by his family from unincorporated Stickney Township. Quinn was last seen by family members on Dec. 5 and is described as 5-foot-7, about 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair; he does not drive or own a cell phone. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.



Cook County Sheriff's Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man from unincorporated Stickney Township.

What we know:

Michael Quinn, 73, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He was last seen by them on Dec. 5.

Quinn is described as about 5'7" and 135 lbs with hazel eyes and gray hair.

The family says he does not drive, nor does he own a cell phone.

Michael Quinn (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.