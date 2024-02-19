Cook County State's Attorney race: Clayton Harris III gains major endorsement

One of the candidates in the Cook County's State's Attorney race is picking up a major endorsement.

Candidate Clayton Harris III is gaining support from the African American clergy leaders. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined them in their support of Harris. She said Harris is the right choice for the county.

"I'm very proud of the slate that you'll hear from today, and I want you to know that when we met in August, each of these candidates was supported overwhelmingly by the party. These were not narrow choices. They were supported overwhelmingly by the party. And I think that's a reflection of the breadth of support that they enjoy in the party and their strength individually as candidates," Preckwinkle said.

Harris is facing off against retired Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke and former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti. Last week, a debate was held where the candidates discussed their campaigns and how they would tackle key issues such as crime, immigration, and the challenges law enforcement faces.

"I was born and raised here. I grew up on the Northwest Side. I met my husband here, we raised our kids here. I had my whole career here. I love it here," O'Neill said.

Clayton III said he's running because he wants to serve the community.

The candidates will be looking to replace current Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx as she will not be seeking re-election.

"I'm running for State's Attorney because, just like everyone else who is up here, I do love this city, this county and this state," Fioretti said. "I want to restore the mission of the State's Attorney's Office to represent the victims of crime."