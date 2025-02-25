Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested at Chicago bus terminal after fleeing 'armed disturbance' in Cook County

By Jenna Carroll
Published  February 25, 2025 3:27pm CST
Streamwood
The Brief

    • A Kansas man was arrested in Chicago after fleeing from an armed disturbance in Streamwood.
    • Police searched the area, prompting nearby schools to take extra safety measures.
    • The suspect was later found at a Chicago bus terminal and taken into custody.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. - A man accused of fleeing an armed disturbance in Cook County was arrested at a Chicago bus terminal Monday afternoon.

Kanbren Moore, of Kansas, faces a felony charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, along with several misdemeanor offenses.

What we know:

Streamwood police responded to a report of a disturbance involving an armed person around 1:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue. However, the suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

As a precaution, authorities informed School District U-46, which implemented additional safety measures at nearby schools while officers searched the area.

Police established a perimeter but later determined Moore had left the area. He was eventually found at a bus terminal in Chicago and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed details about what led to the disturbance or whether anyone else was involved. 

What's next:

Moore appeared at the Third District Municipal Courthouse for a pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Streamwood Police Department. 

