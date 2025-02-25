Man arrested at Chicago bus terminal after fleeing 'armed disturbance' in Cook County

article

The Brief A Kansas man was arrested in Chicago after fleeing from an armed disturbance in Streamwood. Police searched the area, prompting nearby schools to take extra safety measures. The suspect was later found at a Chicago bus terminal and taken into custody.



A man accused of fleeing an armed disturbance in Cook County was arrested at a Chicago bus terminal Monday afternoon.

Kanbren Moore, of Kansas, faces a felony charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, along with several misdemeanor offenses.

What we know:

Streamwood police responded to a report of a disturbance involving an armed person around 1:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue. However, the suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

As a precaution, authorities informed School District U-46, which implemented additional safety measures at nearby schools while officers searched the area.

Police established a perimeter but later determined Moore had left the area. He was eventually found at a bus terminal in Chicago and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed details about what led to the disturbance or whether anyone else was involved.

What's next:

Moore appeared at the Third District Municipal Courthouse for a pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.