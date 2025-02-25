Man arrested at Chicago bus terminal after fleeing 'armed disturbance' in Cook County
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - A man accused of fleeing an armed disturbance in Cook County was arrested at a Chicago bus terminal Monday afternoon.
Kanbren Moore, of Kansas, faces a felony charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, along with several misdemeanor offenses.
What we know:
Streamwood police responded to a report of a disturbance involving an armed person around 1:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue. However, the suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.
As a precaution, authorities informed School District U-46, which implemented additional safety measures at nearby schools while officers searched the area.
Police established a perimeter but later determined Moore had left the area. He was eventually found at a bus terminal in Chicago and taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed details about what led to the disturbance or whether anyone else was involved.
What's next:
Moore appeared at the Third District Municipal Courthouse for a pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Streamwood Police Department.