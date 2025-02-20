Cook County investigators arrest man who allegedly sent explicit photos to officers posing as teen

article

The Brief A North Aurora man was arrested this week for allegedly sending explicit photos to undercover officers posing as a teenager. George White, 63, faces several charges, including indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor and manufacturing harmful material. White appeared for his initial court hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to be released pending trial.



A suburban man was arrested this week after allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to undercover officers posing as a teenager.

Gregory White, 63, of North Aurora, has been charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor and manufacturing harmful material.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an investigation that started earlier this month by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit (SVU).

Investigators posed as a 16-year-old and posted an ad on a website that is known for hosting commercial sex-related ads, the sheriff's office said.

White then contacted them and allegedly engaged in explicit text conversations over several days.

The sheriff's office said that White also requested and sent sexually explicit photos, video, and messages, and arranged to meet with the individual he believed was 16 years old with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

White arrived at the location on Monday, where he was met by investigators and taken into custody without incident.

White allegedly told investigators that he planned to engage in sexual acts with the person he contacted, who he believed was 16.

What's next:

White appeared for his initial court hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to be released pending trial.

His next court hearing is scheduled on March 14.