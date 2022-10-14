Cooper Roberts fundraiser: Event being held this weekend for Highland Park shooting victim

A special fundraiser is happening this weekend that benefits one of the youngest victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts. He was left partially paralyzed after being shot during the holiday massacre.

To help cover Cooper's medical expenses and continued recovery, the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whiskey River Bar & Grill, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Roberts family.

The bar's owner, Kathy Karowsky, says she doesn't know the family but has been following their updates and felt strongly about doing something to help.

"Well it just shows it can happen to anybody. I have young kids, young grand babies, and it's just a scary world and you have to live every day because your life can change in an instant," Karowsky said. "I do hope one day I get to meet this little guy … I just want to give him a hug. And I'd like him to know there's so much good in this world … so many people love this little boy and we don't even know him."

There will be food, drinks, games and prizes at Sunday’s fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Admission is $20 for anyone 10 and up, and free for kids 9 and under.

Meanwhile, the city of Highland Park has begun removing the temporary memorial for the July 4th parade shooting victims. It’s a process that will stretch across the next three weeks.

Over the next few weeks, the city of Highland Park plans to create a temporary memorial in its rose garden next to City Hall.

Anything that's currently at the corner of St. Johns and Central will be carefully removed. Some of it will be archived at the library.