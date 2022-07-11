Cooper Roberts, 8, Highland Park parade shooting victim, ‘continues to fight as hard as he can’
His spinal cord severed by the Highland Park Fourth of July parade gunman’s bullets, Cooper Roberts, 8, “continues to fight as hard as he can” but remains in critical condition after his latest surgery.
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after being shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, remains in critical condition after undergoing his seventh surgery earlier this week.
In downtown Highland Park, victims of last week's parade shooting were remembered during a city-hosted vigil Wednesday night.
Highland Park families march in DC for gun control
Passions were running high on Capitol Hill Wednesday as hundreds of people, including many from the Chicago area, marched on Washington demanding a nationwide ban on assault weapons.
Passions were running high on Capitol Hill Wednesday as hundreds of people marched on Washington to demand a nationwide ban on assault weapons.
Scammers reportedly targeting survivors of Highland Park parade shooting
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says his office has received several reports of anonymous callers offering to help victims with aid compensation applications.
In Highland Park, the victims of last week's parade shooting were remembered during a city-hosted vigil Wednesday night.
Scammers are now reportedly targeting survivors of the Fourth of July parade shooting that took place last week in Highland Park.
Victims of last week's mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park will be remembered Wednesday night during a city-hosted vigil at city hall.
Chicagoans facing violence ask for equal support following Highland Park shooting
Arthur Reed, executive director of the Second Chance Initiative, talks about why Chicago communities are pleading for more support and resources in wake of the Highland Park shooting.
March Fourth rallies in D.C. to call for assault weapons ban
Aubrey McCarthy from the March Fourth planning committee talks about their mission and the importance of rallying support for more drastic measures to be taken against gun violence.
Highland Park blood drive fully booked in show of support after parade shooting
A blood drive held in Highland Park following last week's horrific mass shooting garnered so much interest, appointments were fully booked for the day.
A blood drive held in Highland Park following last week's horrific mass shooting garnered so much interest, appointments were fully booked for the day.
A blood drive held in Highland Park following last week's horrific mass shooting garnered so much interest, appointments were fully booked for the day.
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after being shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, now needs further, complex surgery, as his condition has worsened.
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, undergoes seventh surgery
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after being shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, underwent his seventh surgery Tuesday.
Highland Park mayor, Gov. Pritzker call for federal assault weapons ban
“These are combat weapons. These are weapons of war. They should not be on the streets,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
The mayor of Highland Park and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were in Washington Monday to call for the reinstatement of the federal assault weapons ban.
Controversy surrounds Illinois Republican gun raffle after Highland Park parade shooting
Illinois Democrats said using guns to raise political money is at best tone-deaf, just days after seven people were shot and killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Illinois Democrats said using guns to raise political money is at best tone-deaf, just days after seven people were shot and killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.