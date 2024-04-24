Suspected Highland Park parade shooter granted permission to call family from jail

The alleged Highland Park parade shooter will be allowed to call his family from jail after a ruling Wednesday by a Lake County judge.

Robert Crimo III appeared briefly before Judge Victoria Rossetti, who agreed to modify a December order revoking his phone, tablet and internet privileges.

The prosecution and defense teams met for a scheduling conference earlier this week and agreed to allow Crimo access to a tablet to make audio calls to his parents and siblings.

A spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office previously said they requested the judge remove phone, tablet and internet privileges after Crimo tried to disclose private information about at least one prosecutor.

Crimo has been held at Lake County Jail since he was charged days after the attack on July 4, 2022, in which seven people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded. Crimo allegedly opened fire from a rooftop overlooking the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

His mother and father were in court Wednesday and were instructed beforehand by sheriff’s deputies not to have "verbal or nonverbal communication" with Crimo when he entered the courtroom.

The order allowing Crimo to call family from jail will remain in effect until his next hearing, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 29.

Late last year Crimo requested a speedy trial after dismissing his assistant public defenders and briefly representing himself.

But in January, Crimo reappointed his attorneys, who requested a delay in the trial. Prosecutors sought to start proceedings this fall.

Rossetti agreed to postpone the trial until Feb 24, 2025.

Crimo faces 117 felony counts, including three counts of murder for each person killed in the attack. If convicted of two or more of the murder charges, Crimo could be sentenced to natural life in prison.