Woman, 23, dies after being shot in Washington Park kitchen

A woman was shot and killed Sunday night inside a home in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police officers found the 23-year-old around 11 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the kitchen of a residence in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to CPD.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released her identity.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.