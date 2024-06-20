Suspected Highland Park parade shooter will appear in court for possible plea change next week

The suspected Highland Park parade shooter is set to appear in court next week for a possible change of plea, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.

Robert E. Crimo III will appear in court Wednesday, June 26.

"We have been in contact with the victims and they are aware of this," the state's attorney's office said Thursday.

Crimo has been held at the Lake County Jail since he was charged in the attack on July 4, 2022, that left seven people dead and nearly 50 others wounded.

Crimo is accused of opening fire from a rooftop during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

He pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts, which include three counts of murder for each victim who died in the shooting.