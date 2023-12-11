Suspect in Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting due in court

The suspect in the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting in 2022 was due in court on Monday.

A judge is expected to decide on a trial date.

Robert Crimo III was indicted on 117 felony charges. He pleaded not guilty last August.

He is accused of firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

This hearing comes just weeks after the suspect's father pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges for helping his son get the gun used in the deadly mass shooting on Independence Day last year. As part of his plea deal, he'll serve 60 days in jail. He'll also complete 100 hours of community service.

Crimo III's hearing is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Lake County courthouse.