1 man found shot at Pilcher Park, 2nd man drove himself to hospital with gunshot wounds: police

Two men were shot in Joliet Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Joliet Police Department responded to Pilcher Park at 2501 Highland Park Dr. for a report of people arguing and shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old Joliet man with several gunshot wounds, including his head. He was conscious and breathing and transported him to Silver Cross Hospital.

A handgun was found near him.

While investigating, officers determined that a dark sedan left Pilcher Park after the shooting. As they searched for the vehicle, the Joliet Police Dispatch Center was contacted by Will County LLC, who stated that a dark sedan arrived at Silver Cross Hospital and crashed into a security vehicle. The driver of the vehicle appeared to have a gunshot wound.

It was determined by investigators that the sedan was the vehicle from Pilcher Park.

Several firearms were recovered from the sedan and the driver, a 46-year-old Joliet man, was brought into the Silver Cross emergency room. It was determined that he had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and was listed in stable condition.

The man found at Pilcher Park, who was originally transported to Silver Cross Hospital, was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital once he was in stable condition.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if you wish to remain anonymous.