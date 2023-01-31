Trial delayed for Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III

The suspected gunman who fatally shot seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade last year has had his trial delayed.

A judge granted prosecutors more time to collect evidence.

Since Robert Crimo III’s last hearing in November, attorneys have collected 10,000 pages of evidence and dozens of photos and videos connected to the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The next pre-trial hearing will be held in early May.

Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3.

Crimo turned 22 in late September at the Lake County Jail, where he has been held without bail.

Crimo is the target of a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims. Those lawsuits also accuse gunmaker Smith & Wesson of deceptive advertising practices; two gun shops of selling Crimo an assault weapon while allegedly knowing he was a resident of Highland Park, which bans the weapons; and Crimo’s father, who signed paperwork to allow his son to buy the guns as a minor.

The younger Crimo is accused of firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothes during the attack and dropped the rifle while running away. Police identified Crimo by that weapon and from images from surveillance cameras. Police arrested Crimo as he drove his mother’s car in North Chicago, eight hours after the attack.

The victims who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.