Highland Park mass shooting suspect skips court, seeks to exclude interrogation evidence

The man charged in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting has once again skipped court.

Robert Crimo III, 23, has not shown up for proceedings since he backed out of a plea deal in June.

On Wednesday, his legal team submitted a motion seeking to exclude any part of the interrogation following his arrest on July 4, 2022, from his trial.

Attorneys argue that Crimo was denied access to a family attorney that night.

The motion will be considered at a hearing set for mid-November. The trial is scheduled for February.

If convicted of two or more murders, Crimo faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

