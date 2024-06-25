Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected to change plea

The suspect in the deadly Highland Park parade shooting is expected to change his plea in court on Wednesday, sources tell FOX 32.

Robert Crimo III is anticipated to plead guilty to seven counts of murder and other charges.

This development comes nearly one week before the Fourth of July, marking two years since gunfire erupted at Highland Park's parade. Crimo, 23, initially pleaded not guilty to charges of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office contacted the victims and their families last week, informing them of a possible plea change. According to sources, Crimo is expected to at least partially change his plea to guilty.

An attorney representing three people who were injured at the parade shared some insight earlier this afternoon.

"It’s reasonable to assume, based on my discussions with my client, that the State’s Attorney did reach out to several of the victims. He did reach out to my clients. It is anticipated that on some of the counts, Mr. Crimo might be changing his plea to guilty. On which ones? I’m not sure. And obviously, we should have a lot more clarity on the issue tomorrow," said Mike Bonamarte, managing partner for Levin & Perconti.

In Illinois, if a defendant is found guilty of first-degree murder involving two different individuals, they are automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Crimo is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.