Highland Park's Fourth Fest: A day of family fun, community unity at Sunset Woods Park

Fourth Fest is winding down in Sunset Woods Park, where families enjoyed food, games, carnival rides, music and a petting zoo.

The event marks the culmination of a busy day in Highland Park, with a schedule of events designed to balance the needs of all community members.

On Thursday morning, a remembrance ceremony was held to pay tribute to the seven people killed during the parade two years ago.

Mayor Nancy Rotering also expressed gratitude to the first responders who jumped into action that day.

Afterward, a parade with an adjusted route took place downtown.

"Even as two years have elapsed, the memory of the day lingers vividly in our memories. Seven precious lives senselessly taken from us, leaving behind shattered families, injured survivors, and a community forever scarred by a cowardly act of violence," said Rotering. "Despite the enduring ache of loss, we have emerged more unified, harnessing our collective strength as our greatest asset. We have learned to rally around one another, refusing to allow tragedy to define us."

After the parade, families gathered for an afternoon of fun and a place to make new memories during Fourth Fest.

"I am just really proud of Highland Park for not letting terror win and for standing strong," said Simona Bogode, a resident of Highland Park.

Fourth Fest is set to wrap up around 5 p.m. There will be no firework display on Thursday night.

However, the city will be putting on a drone show as part of Highland Park's Decades Music Festival in September.