Expand / Collapse search

COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on South Side

By Cody King
Published  August 16, 2024 6:35pm CDT
Back of the Yards
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city's South Side

The incident happened Friday evening near 1700 West 47th in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. 

Details on the shooting or injuries have not yet been released. 

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.