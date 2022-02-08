Cops nab 'ringleader' of smash-and-grab crew involved in at least 9 recent burglaries

Chicago police say they have arrested the head of a crew that pulled off at least nine smash-and-grab burglaries in recent months, targeting a range of stores and in one case leaving stolen cash registers strewn across Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Gold Coast street.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Maywood man, was arrested Monday in South Austin and faces nine counts of burglary, as well as three other outstanding warrants, according to police records.

The Sun-Times isn’t naming him because he hasn’t yet been formally charged.

An internal Chicago police memo notes that he was identified as a member of "an organized group" that carried out nine overnight burglaries between last November and last month.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect used "blunt objects to break windows or applied force on the entry" and removed merchandise or cash, according to a police report. The total estimated loss was $175,000, according to the memo.

Much of that — $150,000 — came from two burglaries at the high-end Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6. The day of the second burglary at Burberry, the crew left cash registers and "burglary proceeds" near Pritzker’s doorstep.

The crew had previously hit convenience and liquor stores, as well as a Game Stop in North Austin. The group also burglarized Apple Bite Market and the Belmont Harbor Market in Lake View, the police report shows.

At the time, a police spokesperson said the department was investigating whether burglars who hit two stores in that area had dumped the cash registers on Pritzker’s block before targeting Burberry.

Another person described as a "co-offender" was previously arrested and merchandise was recovered and returned to Burberry, according to the memo. That suspect has been charged in other burglaries, but not any at Burberry.

The man arrested Monday, described by a police source as the "ringleader" of the crew, is also suspected in dozens of other burglaries in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, targeting liquor, electronics and clothing stores, the memo states.

He was taken into custody after Chicago police officers, working with U.S, marshals and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, identified a Hyundai Genesis while doing surveillance in the 600 block of North Leclaire, the police report states.

When the officers approached him, he ran into a home and closed the door. He was eventually taken into custody in the basement. He had just $5 on him.

Cook County court records show he has an extensive criminal history and at least three pending cases.

An arrest warrant was signed last month when he failed to appear for a hearing in a 2021 burglary case out of Chicago, court records show. He also has a pending gun case from later that year, and pending robbery and identity theft charges from 2019.

In addition, the police report notes he was wanted on a warrant out of Lake County in an aggravated fleeing case.

He was most recently given a one-day sentence for a 2019 misdemeanor retail theft charge from Melrose Park, court records show. And in 2016, he was charged with criminal trespass and sentenced to two days in prison.

Advertisement

He also pleaded guilty in 2014 to aggravated battery, getting a two-year prison sentence. A year earlier, he was sentenced to another year in prison and 30 months probation in separate drug cases.