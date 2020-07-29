Coroner seeks help identifying skeletal remains found in Hammond

The Lake County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help to identify skeletal remains found in northwest Indiana.

The remains of a white man, at least 50 years old, was found March 10 in the first block of Marble Street in Hammond, Coroner Merrilee Frey said in a statement.

He is about 6 feet tall and was wearing gray and black, size 12 New Balance gym shoes, Frey said.

She asked anyone with information to call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.