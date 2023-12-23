Couple robbed while loading their car in suburban Glenview: police

Two people were robbed by a person in a ski mask while loading their car in Glenview Friday night.

Glenview police responded to the 600 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 10:45 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

A male and female victim were loading things in the trunk of their car when a male offender came up to them with a gun.

Police say the offender took a cell phone and $1,500 at gunpoint from the victims. He got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled northbound through the parking lot.

The offender was wearing a ski mask, black clothing and glasses with white frames.

No injuries were reported. Glenview police detectives continue to investigate.