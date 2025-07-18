Four injured after SUV collides with CPD car in Washington Park

The Brief A black SUV collided with a Chicago police patrol vehicle early Friday in Washington Park. The SUV’s driver and passenger, along with two officers, were taken to hospitals with minor injuries and are all in good condition. Police said no citations have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation.



Four people were injured early Friday after an SUV collided with a Chicago police patrol vehicle in the Washington Park neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of 60th Street and South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A man driving the SUV and his passenger were taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries and were listed in good condition.

The two officers in the patrol car were also transported to a local hospital, where they were reported to be in good condition.

Police said no citations have been issued. An investigation is ongoing.