CPD: Man critically injured in South Side shootout with acquaintance

The Brief A 23-year-old man was critically wounded during a shootout with someone he knew Tuesday. Police said both men were armed during a domestic altercation inside a home in West Pullman. No arrests have been reported; detectives are investigating.



A man was critically injured after exchanging gunfire with an acquaintance Tuesday night on the city's South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:21 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Ada Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was involved in a domestic altercation with a man he knew inside a home. During the dispute, both men were armed and fired shots.

The 23-year-old was hit in the neck and arm and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the violence and if charges will be filed.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.