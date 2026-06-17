CPD: Man critically injured in South Side shootout with acquaintance
CHICAGO - A man was critically injured after exchanging gunfire with an acquaintance Tuesday night on the city's South Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 8:21 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Ada Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.
According to police, a 23-year-old man was involved in a domestic altercation with a man he knew inside a home. During the dispute, both men were armed and fired shots.
The 23-year-old was hit in the neck and arm and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the violence and if charges will be filed.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.