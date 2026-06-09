CPD: Man struck with baseball bat, shot in South Shore attack

The Brief A 26-year-old man was struck in the head with a baseball bat and grazed by a bullet Monday in South Shore. Police said two offenders approached the victim while he was sitting in a vehicle and attacked him before fleeing. The victim refused medical treatment and was reported in good condition.



A man was struck with a baseball bat and grazed by gunfire during an attack Monday night on the city's South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The attack happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Merrill Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when two offenders approached him. One offender was armed with a baseball bat and struck the victim in the head while he remained seated.

The victim then got out of the vehicle and the second offender fired shots at him before both suspects fled.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head from the bat and a graze wound to his back from the gunfire. He refused medical treatment and appeared to be in good condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the offenders, and it remains unclear what led to the attack.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.