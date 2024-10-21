Crash on Bishop Ford leaves 3 children seriously injured; northbound lanes closed

Three children were seriously injured in a crash involving a semi truck on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning.

All northbound lanes of I-94 are currently closed at 115th Street.

The incident occurred around 8:51 a.m. when a semi collided with a car. One adult and three children were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The exact cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Traffic is being diverted, and significant delays are expected. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.